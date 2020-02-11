© 2023 KUER 90.1
An aerial view of campus at the University of Utah, Oct. 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
Education
Supreme Court ruling on college affirmative action will minimally impact Utah
Curtis Booker
“Unlike some other institutions across the country, Utah public colleges and universities do not consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity when making admissions decisions," said a Utah System of Higher Ed spokesperson.
Claire Dederer And A Fan’s Dilemma
Artists behaving badly. Is it okay to consume and like art created by people who've done terrible things? Writer and critic Clare Dederer joins us to talk about the complications of appreciating the work, if not the beliefs or actions, of some of our favorite artists.

KUER wins 2023 Utah SPJ Awards
KUER won 29 awards from the 2023 Utah Society of Professional Journalists competition, including 10 first place, 11 second place and seven third place wins.
