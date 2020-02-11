“Unlike some other institutions across the country, Utah public colleges and universities do not consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity when making admissions decisions," said a Utah System of Higher Ed spokesperson.
Riebe beat two other Democratic candidates for the party’s nomination. She will face other 2nd Congressional District hopefuls in the upcoming November special election.
Artists behaving badly. Is it okay to consume and like art created by people who've done terrible things? Writer and critic Clare Dederer joins us to talk about the complications of appreciating the work, if not the beliefs or actions, of some of our favorite artists.
Rather than a “heavy-handed approach” of writing tickets, the Utah Sheriff's Office wants people to understand the dangers that exist as avalanche snow is still melting in Provo Canyon.
A snowy winter and rainy spring have provided a major boost to states in the grips of drought and helped ease pressure on water managers in the Colorado River basin.
U.S. Census Bureau data sheds new light on the imbalance in demographics of the youngest state in the union.
Federal land managers have fallen behind on several of their priority forests in a multi-billion dollar thinning campaign aimed at dead trees and undergrowth.
After more than five decades, the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation will be getting a new school.
Patients say they are relieved by the news, but some are frustrated at how stressful the last month has been while they waited for an answer.
Animal agriculture produces more methane – a powerful greenhouse gas – than any other human activity in the U.S. Climate experts say we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions dramatically before 2030. But when it comes to emissions from the livestock sector, the science is still emerging, and it’s not yet clear if the cuts will come in time—or how.
KUER won 29 awards from the 2023 Utah Society of Professional Journalists competition, including 10 first place, 11 second place and seven third place wins.