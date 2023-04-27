KUER Wins Top of the Rockies, Best of the West awards

2023 Top of the Rockies

KUER took home 13 awards at the 2023 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalists competition, including three first place, six second place and four third place wins. The contest includes entries from journalists in the region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The "State Street" team won first place in Podcasts and was commended for their success in making political coverage "listenable." The "RadioWest" team took home a first place award for Arts, Entertainment and Food coverage with the episode "How to Read a Taco." Filmmaker Dane Christensen and RadioWest Films took home first place for Feature Photography/Videography with the short film "The Fish Sauce Moment."

View all of the Top of the Rockies winners.

Full list of KUER's Top of the Rockies awards:

Podcast

First Place

"State Street"

Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Caroline Ballard, David Childs, Elaine Clark, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis, Renee Bright

Arts & Entertainment and Food: News or Feature

First Place

"How to Read a Taco"

RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Feature Photography/Videography

First Place

"The Fish Sauce Moment"

RadioWest Films: Dane Christensen, Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Religion: Feature

Second Place

"The Mormon critique of 'Under the Banner of Heaven' endures, even as prestige TV"

Caroline Ballard

News Reporting- Single Story

Second Place

"Welcomed to Utah, 2 Ukrainian families cling to hope for home this Christmas"

Saige Miller

Headline Writing

Second Place

KUER Headlines

Jim Hill

Extended Coverage

Second Place

"Abortion in Utah: What Now?"

RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard

Climate Photography/Videography

Second Place

"Namesake"

RadioWest Films: Doug Fabrizio, Dane Christensen, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover

Social Justice Photography/Videography

Second Place

"From Salt Lake City to St. George, Utahns react to state's abortion ban"

Ivana Martinez, Lexi Peery

Religion: News

Third Place

"After a hard year, Salt Lake's Jewish community hopes to forge new holiday traditions"

Caroline Ballard

Education: Feature

Third Place

"For a generation born after 9/11, why it happened proves a difficult question to answer"

Martha Harris

Illustration

Third Place

"Unaffiliated voters, assemble! Here's what you need to know about Utah's primary election"

Rakel Davis

Science and Technology: News

Third Place

"Utah's DNA and genealogy expertise tapped to help ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims"

Pamela McCall, Elaine Clark

2023 Best of the West

Best of the West is a journalism contest for newspapers, magazines and news websites in the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming that is regarded as the region’s most prestigious awards competition with about 1,000 entries each year.

View all of the Best of the West winners.

Full list of KUER's awards from Best of the West:

Video Storytelling

Third Place

RadioWest Films

