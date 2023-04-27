KUER Wins Top of the Rockies, Best of the West awards
2023 Top of the Rockies
KUER took home 13 awards at the 2023 Top of the Rockies Regional Society of Professional Journalists competition, including three first place, six second place and four third place wins. The contest includes entries from journalists in the region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The "State Street" team won first place in Podcasts and was commended for their success in making political coverage "listenable." The "RadioWest" team took home a first place award for Arts, Entertainment and Food coverage with the episode "How to Read a Taco." Filmmaker Dane Christensen and RadioWest Films took home first place for Feature Photography/Videography with the short film "The Fish Sauce Moment."
View all of the Top of the Rockies winners.
Full list of KUER's Top of the Rockies awards:
Podcast
First Place
"State Street"
Saige Miller, Sean Higgins, Caroline Ballard, David Childs, Elaine Clark, Jim Hill, Rakel Davis, Renee Bright
Arts & Entertainment and Food: News or Feature
First Place
"How to Read a Taco"
RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Feature Photography/Videography
First Place
"The Fish Sauce Moment"
RadioWest Films: Dane Christensen, Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Religion: Feature
Second Place
"The Mormon critique of 'Under the Banner of Heaven' endures, even as prestige TV"
Caroline Ballard
News Reporting- Single Story
Second Place
"Welcomed to Utah, 2 Ukrainian families cling to hope for home this Christmas"
Saige Miller
Headline Writing
Second Place
KUER Headlines
Jim Hill
Extended Coverage
Second Place
"Abortion in Utah: What Now?"
RadioWest: Doug Fabrizio, Keri Watson, Tim Slover, Benjamin Bombard
Climate Photography/Videography
Second Place
"Namesake"
RadioWest Films: Doug Fabrizio, Dane Christensen, Keri Watson, Benjamin Bombard, Tim Slover
Social Justice Photography/Videography
Second Place
"From Salt Lake City to St. George, Utahns react to state's abortion ban"
Ivana Martinez, Lexi Peery
Religion: News
Third Place
"After a hard year, Salt Lake's Jewish community hopes to forge new holiday traditions"
Caroline Ballard
Education: Feature
Third Place
"For a generation born after 9/11, why it happened proves a difficult question to answer"
Martha Harris
Illustration
Third Place
"Unaffiliated voters, assemble! Here's what you need to know about Utah's primary election"
Rakel Davis
Science and Technology: News
Third Place
"Utah's DNA and genealogy expertise tapped to help ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims"
Pamela McCall, Elaine Clark
2023 Best of the West
Best of the West is a journalism contest for newspapers, magazines and news websites in the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming that is regarded as the region’s most prestigious awards competition with about 1,000 entries each year.
View all of the Best of the West winners.
Full list of KUER's awards from Best of the West:
Video Storytelling
Third Place
RadioWest Films