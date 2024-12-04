© 2024 KUER 90.1
Dec. 11 — Through the Lens: 'The Conquerer: Hollywood Fallout'

KUER 90.1
Published November 24, 2024 at 10:55 AM MST

Join us for the Salt Lake City premier of "The Conqueror: Hollywood Fallout" and a post-film discussion between "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio and the film's director, William Nunez, and producer Doug Waller.

When: Wednesday, Dec, 11, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Salt Lake City Library, Nancy Tessman Auditorum
Get tickets

Hollywood’s infamous flop, "The Conqueror," stars John Wayne as Genghis Khan and portrays a slew of racist and sexist problems. Its enduring notoriety stems from the tragic fact that nearly half its cast and crew developed cancer, revealing a tale of government deception and negligent production choices, highlighting the devastating impact of nuclear fallout.
