Dec. 11 — Through the Lens: 'The Conquerer: Hollywood Fallout'

Join us for the Salt Lake City premier of "The Conqueror: Hollywood Fallout" and a post-film discussion between "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio and the film's director, William Nunez, and producer Doug Waller.

When: Wednesday, Dec, 11, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Salt Lake City Library, Nancy Tessman Auditorum

Hollywood’s infamous flop, "The Conqueror," stars John Wayne as Genghis Khan and portrays a slew of racist and sexist problems. Its enduring notoriety stems from the tragic fact that nearly half its cast and crew developed cancer, revealing a tale of government deception and negligent production choices, highlighting the devastating impact of nuclear fallout.