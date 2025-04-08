© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

April 9 — Through the Lens: 'Join or Die'

KUER 90.1
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:39 PM MST

Join us for the Utah premiere of "Join or Die," featuring a Q&A moderated by KUER’s "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio with Co-Director and Producer, Rebecca Davis.

When: Wednesday, April 9, 7 p.m.
Where: The Salt Lake City Library. RSVP

"Join or Die" is a colorful look at American civility and what it takes to retain it. In a time of unprecedented domestic tumult, when the decline of community affinity groups has facilitated social isolation and political misunderstanding, what does it mean to truly know thy neighbor?
KUER Events
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate