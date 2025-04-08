April 9 — Through the Lens: 'Join or Die'

Join us for the Utah premiere of "Join or Die," featuring a Q&A moderated by KUER’s "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio with Co-Director and Producer, Rebecca Davis.

When: Wednesday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Where: The Salt Lake City Library. RSVP

"Join or Die" is a colorful look at American civility and what it takes to retain it. In a time of unprecedented domestic tumult, when the decline of community affinity groups has facilitated social isolation and political misunderstanding, what does it mean to truly know thy neighbor?