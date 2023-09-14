About KUER

KUER public radio, a charter member of National Public Radio (NPR), broadcasts from the Eccles Broadcast Center at The University of Utah.

KUER 90.1 is a 501(c)3 non-profit and is a tax-exempt organization that provides a commercial-free mix of NPR, BBC and local news to thousands of listeners throughout Utah and beyond through its extensive translator network.

In addition to its FM channel at 90.1, KUER also broadcasts two additional channels in high-definition (HD). KUER2 features the BBC World Service, and KUER3 offers traditional and contemporary classical music.

KUER 90.1 and its HD channels can be streamed online at www.kuer.org and with KUER's mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

KUER’s studios and administrative offices are located in the Eccles Broadcast Center on the University of Utah campus:

Eccles Broadcast Center

101 S Wasatch Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84112

KUER 90.1's Mission Statement

It is our fundamental belief that information and public engagement enrich a community. To that end, KUER 90.1 is intensely committed to building a community of world citizens through story and art, discussion and debate, sound and creativity.

Our work is driven by our public service mission: KUER enhances the lives of its audience with a blend of news, information and entertainment in an unbiased, non-commercial context and creates an ongoing source of service and support vital to community organizations.

KUER's Funding

The majority of KUER's funding comes from individual listener contributions and support from corporations and foundations. Financial support also comes from The University of Utah, the corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), and other miscellaneous sources.

KUER is licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to the University of Utah. The University of Utah is the fiscal agent for KUER. The University of Utah is a tax exempt organization both as a political subdivision of the State of Utah and a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization.



Legal name: KUER

Address: 101 South Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Federal Tax ID: 87-6000525

Open Meeting Policy

KUER holds open advisory meetings at the Eccles Broadcast Center - 101 S. Wasatch Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84112. Below is a list of all meetings scheduled to-date for fiscal year 2024.

All advisory board meetings will be held on these dates from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for more information on how to attend these meetings.

KUER Advisory Board Meetings:

• Thursday, September 14, 2023

• Thursday, November 9, 2023

• Thursday, January 11, 2024

• Thursday, March 14, 2024

• Thursday, May 9, 2024

Governing Board

KUER’s license to broadcast is held by The University of Utah. The University of Utah, founded in 1850, is the first and largest public higher education institution in the state. It is one of ten colleges and universities in the Utah System of Higher Education. The Utah State Board of Regents, appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Utah State Senate, administers the system.

The governing board is the University of Utah Board of Trustees. A list of current members and meeting dates and times can be found at the University of Utah Board of Trustees' website.

KUER/PBS Utah Inclusion & Diversity Committee Meeting:

Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for more information.

KUER Donor & Audience Development Committee Meeting:

This committee is not currently meeting. Please contact Molly Noonan at mnoonan@kuer.org for more information.

