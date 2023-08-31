PHOTOS: Here’s what we saw at Utah’s first statewide mariachi competition

If you happened to be at the people’s house on Wednesday, Aug. 30, you might have stumbled upon Utah’s first state-sponsored mariachi competition. The rotunda of the Utah State Capitol echoed with string and brass instruments playing classic mariachi songs, like “Guadalajara.”

With the staid marble walls as a backdrop, professional musicians in outfits with vibrant colors, like red and blue, and intricate details, took the stage in front of a packed crowd.

Claudia Loayza, who works for Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs and helped plan the event, said the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City and the state started working to put this event together after employees from the consulate’s office and state employees watched “ Going Varsity in Mariachi ” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Karlysue Pereyra, a third-generation mariachi , performed at the competition with her group Karlysue y Trio Los Charros, which was formed in Utah in 2016. They took second place.

“We are finally able to do an event like this,” Pereyra said. “Five, six, eight years ago, maybe we wouldn’t have been able to.”

Martha Harris / KUER Every seat in the audience was filled and it was standing room only at the mariachi competition. Some people stood off to the sides and others went to the Capitol’s upper floors to watch from the balcony. After the groups performed individually, they all performed together. Audience members danced, sang along and some called for an encore. What stood out the most to Claudia Loayza, the planning policy & engagement coordinator for the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, was someone who came up to her and said this was their first time in the Utah State Capitol. Before the competition, they didn’t know if they were welcome in the building.

Martha Harris / KUER Mariachi Guzman won the competition. Sneider Porras, a member of the group, said while mariachi started in Mexico, it has traveled across the world because music is a “universal language.” Porras, who is from Colombia, was among the performers from several different Latin American countries. Claudia Loayza, with the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, said mariachi transcends borders and cultures.

Martha Harris / KUER Sam Castillo (left) performs in Karlysue y Trio Los Charros, which was formed in Utah with his sister, Karlysue Pereyra, as well as Pereyra’s husband and a friend. . Their grandfather was a musician in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. After the competition, several kids wanted to take pictures with Karlysue y Trio Los Charros, as well as the other mariachi groups. After seeing all of the children who performed at the event, Pereyra predicts mariachi will just keep growing in Utah.

Martha Harris / KUER Dozens of K-12 students performed at the event. Teachers from Esperanza Elementary said they wanted to make sure kids had instruments in their hands instead of weapons. Sneider Porras, from the winning group Mariachi Guzman, teaches mariachi, as well. He said for kids who were born in Utah, but whose parents were born outside the U.S., mariachi is a way to stay connected to their culture.

Martha Harris / KUER Mariachi México en Utah received an honorable mention. Performers invited audience members to sing along to some of the well-known songs.

Martha Harris / KUER Some of the performers held their sombreros in the air while watching other performances. The group Mariachi Fuego also walked on stage with their sombreros in the air.