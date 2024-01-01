Brian Larson

Brian has spent more than 30 years working in public radio. Most of that time was at KUNC in Greeley, Colorado. There he filled many roles including, on-air host, reporter, editor, director of news and the executive producer of a daily news magazine and podcast. In 2021 his contributions to public broadcasting were recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association when he was named Editor of the Year. After working as a freelance editor, Brian is excited to join the growing news team at KUER.