Cara Jean Hall

Cara Jean loves working in development for Salt Lake's non-profits and especially in public radio. She is also a professional painter and has works scattered around Salt Lake, Daybreak, and Park City. Originally from Kentucky, she has lived in Utah most of her adult life. She received her Bachelor's of Fine Art from the University of Houston while living there for a few years, then moved back to Salt Lake where she enjoys raising her four teenagers, gardening, skiing, painting, camping and overland traveling, and talking to her backyard tortoise while she drinks coffee.

