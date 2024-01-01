© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🐘 RNC updates via NPR: JD Vance, Matt Gaetz, Kellyanne Conway to take the stage

Cara Jean Hall

Co-Manager of Donor Services

Cara Jean loves working in development for Salt Lake's non-profits and especially in public radio. She is also a professional painter and has works scattered around Salt Lake, Daybreak, and Park City. Originally from Kentucky, she has lived in Utah most of her adult life. She received her Bachelor's of Fine Art from the University of Houston while living there for a few years, then moved back to Salt Lake where she enjoys raising her four teenagers, gardening, skiing, painting, camping and overland traveling, and talking to her backyard tortoise while she drinks coffee.