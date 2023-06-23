David Childs holds a BA in English from the University in Utah. He began his broadcast career at KUER in 2012 as a weekend host before pairing that with a full-time position on the Development team in 2013. In 2018, he opted for a chapter under the grey skies of Washington State. During those days, he was busy kayaking, and working for the Seattle International Film Festival and member station KNKX. He returned to KUER in 2021 as a fill-in host before taking the reins as Production Coordinator. In his spare time, David is spending time outside with his partner, getting lost in a book, seeking new chess opponents, and indulging in his intense wanderlust by planning his next travel adventure.