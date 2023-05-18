David CondosSouthern Utah Reporter
David Condos is KUER’s southern Utah reporter based in St. George. He covers the dynamics shaping life in communities across the southern part of the state with a focus on environmental issues. His reporting has earned several prestigious honors, including a National Edward R. Murrow award, two Public Media Journalists Association awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow awards. His radio stories have also regularly aired on NPR’s national programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Here & Now. Prior to joining KUER, Condos spent two and a half years covering rural Kansas for High Plains Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. He grew up in Nebraska, Colorado and Illinois and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
-
New research shows that the long-term trend of warmer winters and less snow has made Utah’s streamflow more sporadic. And researchers say Utahns should prepare for it to keep getting worse.
-
St. George’s mayor recently ditched in-person public comment at council meetings in favor of written statements. The move and the angry response point to larger questions about the state of democracy and civility.
-
Utah is putting together its first-ever statewide strategic plan for funding and sustaining outdoor recreation. But first, it’s launching a series of tour stops to get local feedback from around the state as it pinpoints the challenges and opportunities the plan should address.
-
Utah enjoyed record-breaking snow this winter and spring. As that moisture flows downstream, this historically wet season is bringing some relief to typically dry southern Utah.
-
El Niño is expected to bring a shift to weather patterns across the western United States this year. For some parts of Utah, that might mean a drier summer. But Utahns shouldn’t expect to see much drastic change right away.
-
40 years ago, two Great Plains towns were sent on very different paths. While a meatpacking plant has allowed one town to prosper, another regrets that its former leaders once feared change.
-
In the land of the open prairie, an invasive plant is threatening to transform Kansas' grassland ecosystems into biodiversity wastelands. Researchers are running out of time to find ways to stop it.