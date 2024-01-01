Edgar Zuñiga

Edgar Zúñiga is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and the Program Director at KUUB 88.3. Launched by KUER and PBS Utah, KUUB is one of the nation’s first bilingual public radio stations! Born in New York City to Colombian immigrant parents, Edgar first moved to Salt Lake City during middle school. He holds bachelor’s degrees in Mass Communication—Journalism and International Studies from the University of Utah and is thrilled to be back on campus. This is where he learned from inspiring media professionals at the Department of Communications such as Craig Wirth, Kim Mangun, and Dan Bammes. This is also where he first cut his teeth in media as a writer for The Daily Utah Chronicle and, years later, worked as a KUER—NPR Utah fill-in host during the pandemic years.

Throughout his 15+ year media career, Edgar's journey took him to the East Coast, where he worked for NBC News and Telemundo Network. Most recently, he spent nearly a year and a half in Budapest, Hungary, as the American Red Cross Communications Delegate on the Ukraine Crisis Response. Edgar has served on several local boards, including PBS Utah’s Advisory Board. A native English and Spanish speaker, Edgar speaks several other languages, including Italian, Portuguese, French, and German, with a bit of Hungarian picked up along the way! In his spare time, he loves playing the piano, singing, continuously exploring Utah, and spending time with his family.

