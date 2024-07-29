LDS leaders want to launch a BYU medical school focused on international health

Brigham Young University will launch its own medical school.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns the university in Provo, announced the decision on Monday.

In a statement, the church said “a major focus will be on international health issues affecting members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Church’s worldwide humanitarian efforts.”

Mormon studies scholars have said the faith’s leadership has had an increasing international focus.

The announcement didn’t set a timeline for when the new school will open but said plans are already underway.

“It is envisioned that, unlike many medical schools, the BYU medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the Church. In time the school will draw students from within and outside the United States,” the statement read.

Unlike The University of Utah’s medical school, BYU will not create its own hospital or hospital system. Instead, the statement continued “BYU and Intermountain Health are discussing a mutually beneficial clinical relationship. Also, it is anticipated that the medical school will seek collaborative relationships with various entities in Utah, including the University of Utah.”

University of Utah leaders quickly responded to the announcement.

“With a new medical school in the state, the U and BYU can strive to meet existing and future health care professional shortages, provide more opportunities for aspiring medical providers and contribute to the health care needs of patients in our region and around the globe,” President Taylor Randall said in a statement.

The international focus for BYU’s proposed medical school complements “University of Utah Health’s state-focused mission and offer new opportunities to serve growing health care needs locally and around the world,” the statement continued

The University of Utah is currently the only Doctor of Medicine-granting school in the state. There are also two Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine schools, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine in Provo and a Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine campus in Ivins.