Empower Utah's Voice with Planned Giving

At KUER, we believe in the power of storytelling to connect communities, spark conversations and inspire change. As a listener and supporter of KUER, NPR Utah, you can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our service through planned giving.

Planned giving is a thoughtful way to leave a lasting legacy for future generations of Utahns. By including KUER in your estate plans, you help ensure our commitment to quality journalism and diverse voices remains strong and vibrant.

Discover the numerous options available for planned giving, from bequests to charitable gift annuities, and explore how you can make a difference while also benefiting from tax advantages and potential lifetime income. Join our community of dedicated supporters who are profoundly impacting the future of public radio in Utah.

With your support, KUER will continue to be the trusted source of news, culture and stories that enrich the lives of our listeners throughout the Beehive State.

A Legacy Gift can be as simple as including a bequest provision in your will or trust or naming KUER as a beneficiary of your life insurance policy or retirement plan. Regardless of its size, your gift will make a difference in the future of KUER.

If you’ve already made or are updating your estate plans and wish to include KUER, the following language can be used.

“[I/We], [Name/Names], of [City], [State] [Zip Code], hereby give, devise and bequeath to the University of Utah, a body politic and corporate of the State of Utah and fiscal agent of KUER, [written dollar amount, percentage of the estate, or description of property]. The details and use of this gift will be memorialized in a separately executed gift agreement with the University of Utah. The University of Utah is a tax-exempt organization, both as a political subdivision of the State of Utah and a 501(c)(3) charitable organization under the Internal Revenue Code. The University of Utah Tax EIN is 87-6000525.”