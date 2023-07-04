The Utah heat has arrived. Here’s how to look out for yourself and others

Utah’s relatively cool June temperatures provided much-needed relief after last year’s scorching hot summer. The state hit triple-digit temperatures more than 30 times during the 2022 summer season, according to Hayden Mahan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service . While Mahan called last summer “an anomaly,” he said things this year are still expected to heat up.

“There's about a 50 to 60% chance of seeing above normal temperatures July through September for all of Utah,” he said.

Utah’s average high temperature is around the mid-90s in late July and early August. Pair above-normal heat with predicted “below-average monsoon activity,” and Utahns aren’t expected to feel the wave of breezy solace that midday thunderstorms can provide. Mayhem said the lack of rain will likely translate to higher chances of above-normal temperatures.

Mahan added people should refrain from exerting themselves outside if they can help it. And if they want to do a physical activity outdoors, it’s best to do so in the morning.

“Some people have this misconception that the evening will be just as cool as the morning but it takes a long time to cool things off, especially this time of year when the sun isn't setting until past 9 p.m.,” he said. “We can easily carry temperatures into the 90s at 10-11 p.m. sometimes.”

The unsheltered and elderly populations are the most susceptible to heat-related illness. To help escape the heat, Salt Lake County has set up more than 50 cooling stations , which provide air conditioning and other resources to stay hydrated.

But Blair Hodges, communications director with Volunteers of America Utah, said those experiencing homelessness can be hesitant to use dedicated shelter space like cooling zones. The organization tries to stay connected with the unsheltered community and provides them with water, sunscreen, appropriate clothing and other necessary resources to stay safe in the sun.

He said it’s important to recognize the signs of heat impairment.

“Sluggishness and fatigue [are] a big one. Headache and dizziness, people will become nauseated, the skin will become really dry and hot, the body temperature will rise,” he said. “Some people even get to the point where they might pass out, and before that, they might feel disoriented or more irritable, confused.”

If you come across someone exhibiting those signs, Hodges recommends checking in on the person if you feel comfortable doing so.

“You might ask them if they're OK, maybe you have a bottle of water you can give them and invite them to maybe seek shelter or encourage them to seek medical attention if they can,” he said.

Shawn McMillen, the co-chair of the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, said if an unsheltered person looks like they're in heat distress, approaching them slowly and engaging in a “calm voice” could result in a positive response.

But if the person is unconscious, the best course of action is to call 911 and explain to dispatch that it’s a medical emergency.