Jolene Croasmun is a fill-in host for All Things Considered and the midday show here at KUER. She graduated from Auburn University with a BS in general mathematics and was interested in working on the school’s radio station while she was a student there, but it was not until 2018 that she became a DJ at KPCW in Park City, Utah.

Additionally, Jolene writes for a monthly local newspaper, helps out at Loughlin Water & Associates and serves on the Mount Olympus Community Council.

Both of her adult children graduated from the University of Utah and she lives with her boyfriend and two cats in Millcreek. In her free-time, she enjoys skiing, biking, hiking and performing in local theater.