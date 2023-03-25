An Evening With A Martínez — April 25

About the event:

Since 2021, NPR “Morning Edition” host A Martínez has been bringing his West Coast charm and energizing style to help us process the day’s news. This April, he’s bringing that same enthusiasm right here to Utah. KUER is honored to host A’s first in-person station event since he started on “Morning Edition.”

Join us for a discussion moderated by "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio where they'll explore A’s beginnings as a sports announcer and analyst to his first job in public radio to starting as "Morning Edition" host in the middle of a pandemic. And we’ll share the inside scoop on how “Morning Edition” gets on-air every day from both coasts, and who really has the earliest call time on the team.

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 7 p.m.

SJ Quinney College of Law on the University of Utah Campus

Get your tickets today!