Public Media Giving Days — May 1-2, 2024

Public Media Giving Days are happening May 1 and 2, 2024

This nationwide event, brought to you by KUER in partnership with NPR, PBS, affiliated organizations, and stations across the country, is a celebration of all that #PublicMediaGives people everywhere. We’re asking you to speak up and tell your stories about what public media means to you. Then, we’re asking you to give back. Help KUER and public media grow! And happy Public Media Giving Days!

FAQ

What is Public Media Giving Days?

A two-day, digital-first event in May that will create and expand conversations between public media stations and their communities. Presented in partnership with Greater Public, PBS and NPR, Public Media Giving Days will be a new way for stations to acquire donors, raise revenue and deepen local engagement. Think GivingTuesday, but just for public media stations.

Is Public Media Giving Days a paid event?

No — while we encourage you to visit your local public media station’s website and donate, we welcome you to participate in whatever way you see fit. Suggestions include mentioning your favorite program on social media, texting your friends about donating or even just watching or listening to your favorite program. Please take part in the best way you feel you are able.

How can I participate in Public Media Giving Days if I am a public media fan?

The sky is truly the limit! Mention your favorite program on social media. Text your friends about why you love public media. Consider donating yourself and ask your friends, colleagues and neighbors to donate too. Or just settle in to enjoy your favorite program. Please take part in whatever way you feel you are able.