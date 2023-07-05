July 12 — Through The Lens "Users"

© 2023 KUER 90.1
Published July 5, 2023
Join us at the Salt Lake City Library for a free screening of "Users" and a post film discussion with "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio and director Natalia Almada.

Wednesday, July 12, 7 p.m.
Free event |RSVP required

"Users" begins with a mother’s question: "will my children love the perfect machines more than they love me, their imperfect mother?" She pushes the button and a smart crib lulls her crying baby to sleep, flawlessly every time. This question guides her inquiry into the intimate relationship we have with technology that is increasingly driving all aspects of our society. Explore the unintended and often dehumanizing consequences of our society’s embedded belief that technological progress will lead to the betterment of humanity. Is technological progress inevitable? Are we all increasingly isolated? Do we really have agency to direct its course? Is technology an expression of our humanity or is technology destroying our humanity? The film is a critical and intimate meditation on these questions.

