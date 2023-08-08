Aug. 25 — 'Whales of the High Desert'

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio, The Goodline and FRIENDS of the Great Salt Lake for the premiere of "Whales of the High Desert" and a panel discussion about the film.

Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

INDUSTRY - 650 S. 500 W., SLC, UT, 84101

The Good Line’s short film "Whales of the High Desert" explores the lore of the mythological whales that were said to be released there by James Wickham in 1890. The film is narrated by Dr. Lynne S. McNeill, professor of Folklore at Utah State University.

