Aug. 25 — 'Whales of the High Desert'

Published August 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio, The Goodline and FRIENDS of the Great Salt Lake for the premiere of "Whales of the High Desert" and a panel discussion about the film.

Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
INDUSTRY - 650 S. 500 W., SLC, UT, 84101
Reserve tickets here

The Good Line’s short film "Whales of the High Desert" explores the lore of the mythological whales that were said to be released there by James Wickham in 1890. The film is narrated by Dr. Lynne S. McNeill, professor of Folklore at Utah State University.

Enjoy delicious local food from: Black’s Sliders food truck, Pie Fight and Salt Flats Brewing & Distillery for craft beers and cocktails.

