Dec. 13 — 'Subject'

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio and film subject and producer Margaret Ratliff for a screening of "Subject" and a discussion about the film.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 S., SLC, UT 84111

RSVP

"Subject" explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through key participants of acclaimed documentaries "The Staircase," "Hoop Dreams," "The Wolfpack," "Capturing the Friedmans," and "The Square." These erstwhile documentary “stars” reveal the highs and lows of their experiences as well as the everyday realities of having their lives put under a microscope.

Also featuring commentary from such influential names in the doc world as Kirsten Johnson, Sam Pollard, Thom Powers and Sonya Childress, the film unpacks vital issues around the ethics and responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking. As tens of millions of people consume documentaries in an unprecedented “golden era,” "Subject" urges audiences to consider the often profound impact on their participants.