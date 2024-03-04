© 2024 KUER 90.1
March 13 — Through the Lens: 'Exposure'

KUER 90.1
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:01 PM MST

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio for a screening of "Exposure" and a post-film discussion with director Holly Morris.

Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 S., SLC, UT 84111
RSVP

As the Arctic polar ice cap melts, reaching the North Pole has become increasingly dangerous. "Exposure" follows an expedition of ordinary women, from the Arab world and the West, as they head towards True North. Award-winning filmmaker, Holly Morris, captures everything — from frostbite and polar bear threats, to sexism and self-doubt — in this documentary about resilience, survival and global citizenry, on perhaps the last-ever expedition to the top of the world.
