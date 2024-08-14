Aug 22 — Women's Work Utah - 2024 Civic Engagement Tour

Campaigns are actually job interviews, aren’t they? Voters are doing the hiring. The 2024 Civic Engagement Tour – Weber County gives Utahns the chance to find out what’s most important about Weber County candidates, free of sound bites. Candidates will answer questions about the most important issues, using our indoor voices.

The Tour stop in Ogden’s First Presbyterian Church on August 22, 2024 features games, refreshments, music, community organizations, plus candidates vying for state and county offices. Caroline Ballard, Assistant News Director for KUER, will conduct the interviews. The event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, August 22

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ogden

