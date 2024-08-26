Nov. 13 — Media and Elections With Doug Fabrizio and NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik

Join us for an evening with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and “RadioWest” host Doug Fabrizio as they explore the role of the media in our national elections.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: S.J. Quinney College of Law, 6th floor

Free parking is available at the law school and at the University of Utah stadium

RSVP: This is a ticketed event ($15) and an RSVP is required.

About David Folkenflik: NPR Media correspondent David Folkenflik’s reports cast light on the stories of our age, the figures who shape journalism and the tectonic shifts affecting the news industry. Folkenflik has reported intently on the relationship between the press, politicians and the general public, as well as the fight over the flow of information in the age of Trump. He is the author of “Murdoch's World: The Last of the Old Media Empires” and is based in New York City.