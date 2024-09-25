Oct. 23 — KUER Connects: 2024 Ballot Trivia Night
Do you know what’s on Utah’s 2024 ballot?
Test your ballot knowledge — past, present and pop culture — against your fellow Utahns on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Fisher Brewing.
The first place team gets a $75 gift card to Fisher Brewing!
Come for three short rounds of trivia — and then stick around for a Q&A with KUER politics reporters Saige Miller and Sean Higgins about your ballot!
Do you have questions about your ballot or elections in general? Let us know and we may include them as part of our Q&A.
When: Oct. 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., trivia begins at 6 p.m.
Where: Fisher Brewing, 320 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City
The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. An RSVP is required.
KUER Connects is a quarterly engagement series brought to you by KUER.