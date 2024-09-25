Oct. 23 — KUER Connects: 2024 Ballot Trivia Night

Do you know what’s on Utah’s 2024 ballot?

Test your ballot knowledge — past, present and pop culture — against your fellow Utahns on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Fisher Brewing.

The first place team gets a $75 gift card to Fisher Brewing!

Come for three short rounds of trivia — and then stick around for a Q&A with KUER politics reporters Saige Miller and Sean Higgins about your ballot!

Do you have questions about your ballot or elections in general ? Let us know and we may include them as part of our Q&A.

When: Oct. 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., trivia begins at 6 p.m.

Where: Fisher Brewing, 320 W. 800 South, Salt Lake City

The event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. An RSVP is required.

KUER Connects is a quarterly engagement series brought to you by KUER.

