Oct. 3 — Salt Lake County Mayoral Debate

PBS Utah and KUER are excited to announce the highly anticipated Salt Lake County Mayoral Debate, featuring candidates Jenny Wilson and Erin Rider. The event will take place Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., and moderated by Sean Higgins, politics reporter at KUER.

The debate will shed light on the vision, policies, and plans of the candidates campaigning for the role of mayor for Salt Lake County, the most populated county in the state. It is part of an ongoing partnership between PBS Utah and KUER to cover the candidates and issues Utah voters will see on their ballot.

To watch or listen, you can tune in to PBS Utah on channel 7.1 for a live broadcast, or listen on KUER, 90.1. It will also be live streamed on:



The livestream will be available in both English and Spanish on-demand via pbsutah.org/debates and on the PBS Utah YouTube channel. This ensures that audience members can follow the debate in their preferred language.

ASL interpretation will be available on all platforms and Spanish audio will be available on broadcast and on-demand via pbsutah.org/debates.


