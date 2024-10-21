Oct. 26 — Through the Lens: Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All

Featuring a Q&A moderated by KUER’s RadioWest host Doug Fabrizio with the film’s director, Alexandria Bombach.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:15 p.m.

Jeanné Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner | 138 W 300 S

Known for stirring harmonies and socially conscious lyrics, iconic folk rock duo Indigo Girls are the subject of this intimate and insightful documentary, which tracks their decades-long career. They have represented radical self-acceptance to many, leading multiple generations of fans to say, “the Indigo Girls saved my life.” Still, Amy and Emily battled misogyny, homophobia, and a harsh cultural climate chastising them for not fitting into a female pop star mold. Sundance award-winning director, Alexandria Bombach, brings us into a contemporary conversation with Amy and Emily—alongside the band’s home movies and intimate present-day verité.