Oct. 26 — Through the Lens: Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All

Published October 21, 2024 at 4:27 PM MDT

Featuring a Q&A moderated by KUER’s RadioWest host Doug Fabrizio with the film’s director, Alexandria Bombach.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:15 p.m.
Jeanné Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner | 138 W 300 S
Known for stirring harmonies and socially conscious lyrics, iconic folk rock duo Indigo Girls are the subject of this intimate and insightful documentary, which tracks their decades-long career. They have represented radical self-acceptance to many, leading multiple generations of fans to say, “the Indigo Girls saved my life.” Still, Amy and Emily battled misogyny, homophobia, and a harsh cultural climate chastising them for not fitting into a female pop star mold. Sundance award-winning director, Alexandria Bombach, brings us into a contemporary conversation with Amy and Emily—alongside the band’s home movies and intimate present-day verité.
