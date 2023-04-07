Food and immigration: a family affair

Those roots were top of mind when Matt sat down with his uncle, Doug Caputo, at StoryCorps in September 2023. In 2017, after the Trump administration initiated a travel ban on select countries, Caputo’s Market & Deli wanted to make sure all new Americans who walked through their doors knew that they were wanted.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Matt Caputo: I don’t remember exactly what we said, but basically, I know that we felt the need to let anyone that was not at their original home in this country know that we’re glad they came, and (that) we want them to feel very welcome in our store. If you can’t live and stand up for what you believe while you’re doing it, then what are we even doing this for?

Doug Caputo: You know, I have to go back to the immigrant mindset. I’m second generation, but I just don’t feel that far removed from the immigrant experience. I feel that diversity has given me so much and I ... hurt when I see where we are as a nation. The thing I love about our family is we are committed to each other and to our communities — and to recognizing the good in people.

MC: It’s easy to (say that) everything’s going to hell in a handbasket. You know what I mean? And I think in a lot of ways, there’s a lot of fear like that. But to see that the pendulums can swing in other directions, and even when it seems like all hope is lost, and all these tiny little businesses have been put out, that things can come back. And to go back to your theme on the current tone on immigration, I think that it can change, and I just hope that it can.

DC: I’m happy to hear you be hopeful. And I’m hopeful that younger generations are being more inclusive. You really can’t afford to alienate your neighbors. And we need to understand each other … and we can make progress if we just understand each other a little bit better. I’m counting on that and I’ll be damned if I’m not going to keep fighting for it.

