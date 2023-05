KUER occasionally experiences outages in our statewide network of transmitters and translators. See below for the latest updates about signal issues around the state. You can report a problem here. In the meantime, you can continue to listen to KUER via our live web stream or the KUER app.

(Updated 5/2/23)

KUER (107.5) Pocatello

We have transitioned our signal that serviced the Pocatello area to Boise State Public Radio.