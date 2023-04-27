© 2023 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
treenote_1400x1400-kuerlogo.jpg
TreeNote

Arbor Day

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Image of pond and waterfall.
Renee Bright / KUER
/
Salt Lake City's Red Butte Garden will be free to the public this Friday, April 28, 2023.

The roots of Arbor Day began over 150 years ago in like an unlikely spot: Nebraska City, Nebraska, heart of the Midwest, where the habitat is treeless prairies.

But it was that very lack of trees that prompted this holiday. The Nebraska Territory pioneers deeply missed the beauty of the eastern hardwood forests they had left behind, and they needed trees for windbreaks, fuel, timber and shade.

It was J. Sterling Morton, a Nebraska newspaper editor, who urged his fellow citizens to plant trees. In 1872, Nebraska's governor declared Arbor Day an official state holiday, and in 1970, it became a national celebration.

Shortly afterwards, the Arbor Day tradition of planting trees in schoolyards became popular. I remember watching my elementary school principal dig a deep hole to plant a pint-sized maple sapling in the school courtyard. Each time I visit my home town in Maryland, I stop to say hello to that tree, now a handsome specimen, over 40 feet tall.

So how will you celebrate Arbor Day? If you live in the Salt Lake City area, you could enjoy a free stroll through Red Butte Garden, Utah's official arboretum, or go to Cottonwood Park, where the Salt Lake City Urban Forestry Division — the tree heroes of our urban landscapes — provide guidance on planting the right tree in the right place at the right time.

Most holidays — like the Fourth of July — commemorate something that happened in the past. But Arbor Day is about the future. It celebrates those incredible plants that provide clean air and water, healthy communities, and beauty – now, and for years to come.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate