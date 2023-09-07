In the aftermath of the attack, a severely damaged tree that had been growing at Ground Zero was discovered alive, but severely damaged. Its roots had snapped and its branches were burned and broken. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation took over its care, excavating and removing the tree — a Callery pear — for rehabilitation.

In time, new limbs sprouted from its stump, and in 2010, it was replanted it at the site of the 9/11 Memorial Museum. Now called the Survivor Tree, it stands as a living example of resilience of life in the face of death.

But its message goes beyond that tree. From that tree came the Survivor Tree seedling program, which is coordinated by an arborist firm and a high school in Queens. Each year, they provide seedlings from this tree to three communities that have endured tragedy. The young saplings are planted and nurtured as an inspiration for hope and regrowth.

In 2022, the Ukraine was one recipient, to help commemorate the casualties and refugees that have stemmed from the war with Russia. In 2021, the World Health Organization received seedlings for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other groups in many countries have derived inspiration from them to recover from hurricanes, shootings and wildfires.

Of course, the presence of a single tree cannot prevent nor make up for the great losses that emerge from such tragedies. But this Survivor Tree program — and similar efforts that harness the quiet power of trees — inspire a sense of hope, solace and promise in people and places around the world.