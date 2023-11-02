Wood and Hunting

But wait, you might say: This is a show about trees, not hunting! But of course, deer and elk depend on forests for their food and habitat.

Also, certain tree species create the wood for gunstocks, the part of the gun that gives it structural support. The best wooden gunstocks are made from thin-shelled walnut, thanks to the species’ exceptional strength, dense grain and the fact that they can absorb the force of a rifle’s recoil.

Cheaper wood stocks are made beech, maple and myrtle, but makers often stain these to resemble walnut.

And just like with any crafted object, looks matter! Hunters keep an eye out for what are called figures, gunstocks that have curly, ropey or swirly designs in the wood. One of the most sought-after designs is the fiddleback, where closely grown layers of curly wood grain reflect the light in waves.

These wooden gunstocks also take time — up to three years minimum, although there are some gunstock aficionados who won’t use wood that’s aged any less than six.

And, as with so many objects, I’m sorry to say that synthetic stocks are now replacing wood. These molded fiberglass shells are filled with plastic foam, and while manufacturers still dress them up with elaborate, colorful patterns at little expense, these synthetic stocks can warp in hot weather and freeze in cold, and become so brittle that they shatter.

But despite the higher cost, many hunters stick to wood, because as we say, “it just feels right in the arms.”