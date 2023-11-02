© 2023 KUER 90.1
TreeNote

Wood and Hunting

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT
Hunter with rifle and hunting dog.
Hunter with rifle and hunting dog.

Fall is here! And for deer-hunters like me, that means it’s time for our annual trip to hunt for wild game in our bountiful wildlands.

But wait, you might say: This is a show about trees, not hunting! But of course, deer and elk depend on forests for their food and habitat.

Also, certain tree species create the wood for gunstocks, the part of the gun that gives it structural support. The best wooden gunstocks are made from thin-shelled walnut, thanks to the species’ exceptional strength, dense grain and the fact that they can absorb the force of a rifle’s recoil.

Cheaper wood stocks are made beech, maple and myrtle, but makers often stain these to resemble walnut.

And just like with any crafted object, looks matter! Hunters keep an eye out for what are called figures, gunstocks that have curly, ropey or swirly designs in the wood. One of the most sought-after designs is the fiddleback, where closely grown layers of curly wood grain reflect the light in waves.

These wooden gunstocks also take time — up to three years minimum, although there are some gunstock aficionados who won’t use wood that’s aged any less than six.

And, as with so many objects, I’m sorry to say that synthetic stocks are now replacing wood. These molded fiberglass shells are filled with plastic foam, and while manufacturers still dress them up with elaborate, colorful patterns at little expense, these synthetic stocks can warp in hot weather and freeze in cold, and become so brittle that they shatter.

But despite the higher cost, many hunters stick to wood, because as we say, “it just feels right in the arms.”

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
