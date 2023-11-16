© 2023 KUER 90.1
TreeNote

Trees and Holiday Baking

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM MST
Vanilla planifolia
Dinesh Valke
/
Wikimedia Commons
Vanilla planifolia

With the winter holidays approaching I'm baking festive goodies — a joyful counterpoint to our shortening days.

As you might expect of an ecologist, many of my recipes involve trees. But I’m not alone! After all, the bark of the cinnamon tree flavors pumpkin pies, and the sharp aroma of hot mulled cider comes from cloves — the flower buds of a tree in the myrtle family.

And there's vanilla. Natural vanilla comes from a vine-like orchid, which gets its support by hanging from tree branches and trunks. 

Native to Mexico, vanilla is now cultivated in tropical areas worldwide with labor-intensive practices. Trained workers must transfer pollen from male flowers to female flowers by hand. The seed pods are then fermented, causing them to release vanillin, the active ingredient.

Because the fragrance and pharmaceutical industries also use vanillin, annual demand of over 20,000 tons has long exceeded the supply of vanilla beans.

So, chemists synthesized vanillin, using coal and oil as sources early on. But these compounds were carcinogenic, and producers needed healthier, sustainable sources.

Chemists later discovered that vanillin could be made from coniferin, found in the bark of pine trees. So now, 15% of vanillin comes from byproducts of the paper pulp manufacturing process.

In a way, this isn’t a surprise. Walk up to a Ponderosa pine tree, and take a deep breath. You'll get a strong whiff of … vanilla!

As you consider all the things you’re thankful for this holiday, maybe add trees to your list —especially when you take a bite of your favorite dessert.

Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
