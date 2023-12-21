© 2023 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TreeNote

National Christmas Tree

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published December 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The National Christmas Tree and Washington Monument in 2020.
NPS/ Liz Macro
/
WikiMedia Commons
The National Christmas Tree and Washington Monument in 2020.

Every year, my family takes an afternoon to drive out to the Tintic Mountains to choose our holiday tree.

After a few hours of fierce debate, we end up with the native juniper tree that graces our living room for the holidays.

But, selecting the National Christmas Tree for our country is a year-long process. It is sourced from one of 154 U.S. National Forests, which makes up nearly 200 million acres throughout the country.

Like the tree we choose for our home, the winner is based on height, shape and fullness. Each candidate tree must be between 60 and 80 feet tall. Officials ensure that the tree isn’t critical for endangered species or water sources.

And, the tree must be accessible to the 100-foot long flatbed truck that moves it across the country, escorted by law enforcement.

This year, this arboreal honor went to a 63-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest of West Virginia. Locals gathered to watch two sawyers cut the trunk with a vintage Forest Service cross-cut saw — in homage to the historic timber industry there.

When it arrived, crews hoisted it vertically, decorated it with splendor, and prepared it for the lighting ceremony, just as we do with our living room juniper.

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate