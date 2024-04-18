© 2024 KUER 90.1
TreeNote

The Cedar Tree Shrine

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:51 PM MDT
The Cedar Tree Shrine is found in Salt Lake City on 600 East, between 300 and 400 South.
Did you know there’s a historical marker that honors a tree in Salt Lake City?

Of the over 600 markers placed by the Daughters of Utah Pioneers that commemorate places with historical significance, only one is for a tree: the Cedar Tree Shrine.

When the first pioneers reached the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, the desert landscape looked nothing like their green homeland. According to legend, they encountered a single large cedar tree at the north end of the valley. This tree became a key gathering spot, where they prayed, played and sang hymns.

But, as is often the case with trees — and history — nothing is simple. First, the tree was most likely a juniper, not a cedar. And it certainly wasn’t the only tree in the valley, as pioneer journals describe cottonwoods and oak trees being used for firewood.

Still, the so-called “Lone Cedar Tree” was beloved. When it died, the Daughters of Utah Pioneers moved its 10-foot-tall stump into a protective pavilion near the city center, accompanied with a plaque.

Tragically, in 1958, vandals cut down most of it, leaving only a 20-inch nubbin. Later, the original plaque disappeared. Today, the remnants of that monument sit in the same pavilion, with a new plaque that reads: “In the glory of my prime, I was the pioneer’s friend.”

 Those early pioneers did find a friend in that tree: it provided the same things that our human friends do: comfort and comradery.

The Lone Cedar Tree marker is at

TreeNote
Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
