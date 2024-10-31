Looking for baby names?

Beyond names that evoke mountains and rivers, there are certain tree names that I think would be fabulous for people because of their melodious sound, and what they represent. Of course, some people already share names with trees. Laurel, Ash and Hazel are three that we hear.

But I’ve got some more obscure tree names for parents-to-be to consider.

If you’re expecting a daughter, how about Liriodendron tulipifera, Lirio for short? The tulip poplar stands tall and straight, and is known for its strength.

Or Robinia, the name of the black locust tree. It has the capacity to flourish in many kinds of soils and climates. With its ability to transform nitrogen in the air into forms that plants can absorb through their roots, it improves the soil around it. It is a giving tree.

If it’s a boy, how about Larix, the larch? This out-of-the-ordinary tree is a deciduous conifer! The remarkable larch drops its golden needles in the fall at the same time that its conifer companions remain a dull green.

There’s also Acer, the maple, a snappy name that, to me, describes someone who hits home runs or gets great scores on math tests. There are over 130 species of maples that grow on six continents. Acers can find their own place just about everywhere.

We give our children names that convey our aspirations and dreams for them. I like to think that naming them after trees offers them the hope that like their namesakes, they will be strong, giving, remarkable and able to find their own place anywhere.