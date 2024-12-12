Bough of Holly

That is great holiday advice for many reasons. The holly tree’s deep evergreen leaves and clusters of red berries provide our traditional Christmas colors.

And, holly holds deep religious symbolism. The Druids and Celts cherished the tree because it represented fertility, peace and eternal life. To early Christians, its sharp, pointed leaves embodied the crown of thorns that Jesus wore, and the bright red berries represented the blood that he shed.

But we cherish holly year-round. Their berries are a food source for birds and mammals, who help disperse the holly’s seeds.

You might have noticed that berries appear on only some holly trees. That’s because holly trees are dioecious. The word "di-oecious" translates to "two houses," which means that male and female structures grow on separate trees. Only the female plants produce berries.

There are some darker sides to holly. Their berries contain the toxin saponin, which is poisonous to humans. Eating large amounts of them can cause nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

And, in western North America, holly can be invasive, spreading into forest habitat and crowding out native species.

But there’s no danger in decking our halls with boughs of holly — to appreciate the symbols they represent and to revel in their holiday colors.