How Trees Are Named

By Nalini Nadkarni
Published February 13, 2025 at 10:31 AM MST
Sequoias, California’s giant, coastal redwoods, are named for the Cherokee chief and scholar, Sequoya.

I love sequoias, California’s giant, coastal redwoods.

But recently I learned that they are named for the Cherokee chief and scholar, Sequoya, who created the written form of the Cherokee language. His work allowed literacy to flourish in the Cherokee Nation from the early 19th century, and is still in use today.

That made me wonder about the names of other favorite trees.

The name of the loblolly pine originated in old England. Loblolly was a thick porridge served to sick or injured sailors on British ships. In the southeastern United States, pioneers used the name for local mudholes, and since there was just one type of native pine that grew in those wet, swampy areas, they called the trees loblollies.

Although the witch hazel tree may evoke goblins and potions, the tree has nothing to do with magic spells. The word "witch" comes from the Old English "wac," which means pliant or weak, and was applied to trees with bendable branches. What is kind of magical is that extracts of its leaves are powerful tonics against inflammations and bruises.

The bark of the rainbow eucalyptus, a tree of Asia and Pacific Islands, grows in bright shades of green, blue, orange, red and purple. The name eucalyptus comes from the Greek kalyptós, meaning covered or wrapped. As the tree grows, the bark peels off in strips, becoming unwrapped to reveal patterns of vibrant new colors underneath.

Understanding the source of tree names gives me better insight into their history and characteristics. And gives me yet another way to appreciate these leafy friends who grace our world.

Nalini Nadkarni
Dr. Nalini Nadkarni is an emeritus professor of both The Evergreen State College and the University of Utah, one of the world’s leading ecologists and a popular science communicator. Dr. Nadkarni’s research and public engagement work is supported by the National Geographic Society and the National Science Foundation. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation. @nalininadkarni
