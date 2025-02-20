It's not Spanish or Moss

Contrary to its name, Spanish moss is not a moss at all. Instead, it's a flowering plant that grows in long curly hanging strands, looking completely unlike its close relative, the spiky-headed pineapple. Both are in the bromeliad family.

This plant can live independently of its host trees because it’s evolved tiny, hair-like structures that cover its leaves. These trichomes, as they’re called, feed the plant by absorbing nutrients that dissolve in rain and mist.

Some people think that the presence of Spanish moss harms its host trees, but actually, the plant thrives on trees that are already unhealthy. Their thinning crowns provide more sunlight. For healthy trees, Spanish moss is not a problem.

Legend says French explorers named it "Spanish Beard," since it looked like the long beards of the Spanish conquistadors. But the local Spaniards called it “French Hair.” In the end, the French won out, and “Spanish Beard” evolved to Spanish moss.

You don't have to travel to Florida see it. When you visit a bank lobby or an airport concourse, take a peek in the potted plants. There's a good chance you'll see Spanish moss clumped inside the pot — an ambassador of subtropical trees.