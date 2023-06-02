© 2023 KUER 90.1
Politics & Government

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s remarks on the US debt ceiling deal

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press, KUER News
KUER News
Published June 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT

President Joe Biden will address the nation Friday evening from the Oval Office on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and averts a U.S. government default. The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. MDT.

“No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

The legislation was passed by the Senate late Thursday night after being approved by the House the previous night. Biden is expected to sign the measure on Saturday.

The vote in the House was 314-117. In the Senate, it was 63-36, including 46 Democrats and independents and 17 Republicans in favor, 31 Republicans along with four Democrats and one independent who caucuses with the Democrats opposed.

Read more from NPR: Senate sends debt ceiling legislation to President Biden's desk with days to spare

