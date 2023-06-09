VIDEO: Special Counsel Jack Smith’s statement on indictment of former President Donald Trump

Donald Trump's indictment on federal charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate represents the most serious legal jeopardy so far for the former president.

Trump faces 37 criminal counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to the indictment unsealed Friday. The charges include counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes. Trump is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” along with documents from White House intelligence briefings. The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Live updates from NPR: Federal authorities unseal the indictment against Donald Trump