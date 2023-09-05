Celeste Maloy and Becky Edwards are nearly even in Utah’s CD2 Republican primary

With a narrow 1,417 vote difference between Republicans Becky Edwards and Celeste Maloy as of 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, the special GOP primary election to replace outgoing Republican Rep. Chris Stweart in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District remains too close to call.

Edwards started the night strong with early returns from Salt Lake and Davis counties, but as rural county votes came in Maloy began to creep back. By late primary night, Maloy was upbeat about her chances.

“I've been coming from behind all night, but that's kind of how it went at state convention ,” she said from her campaign watch party in Cedar City. “So it feels familiar. It feels good.”

According to Utah Director of Elections Ryan Cowley, the candidate who receives the most votes will move on to the Nov. 21 special general election. There will not be a runoff if no candidate gets a majority.

Strong turnout in Piute County! Rural communities are going to get this done! 🇺🇸 #utpol — Celeste Maloy (@CelesteMaloyUT) September 6, 2023

Although Maloy said the race with Edwards is narrow, the southern Utah native was confident in her chances as vote counting continues.

“I'm feeling really optimistic,” Maloy added. “I like the way the numbers look right now. I’ve run a campaign that I'm proud of and we'll see the numbers come in over the next few days. I don't have any predictions of what they're going to look like.”

For Edwards, her campaign remains in the race as results trickle in from across the district.

“Voting might be over but counting still is ongoing,” she told her supporters on social media. “We’re going to keep watching and waiting and we’ll see you in the morning!”

What a night! Voting might be over but counting still is ongoing. Thank you so much to all of the amazing volunteers and voters that have gotten us this far. We’re going to keep watching and waiting and we’ll see you in the morning! pic.twitter.com/ezFKsMCwgT — Becky Edwards (@beckyforutah) September 6, 2023

The final Republican candidate Bruce Hough trailed both Maloy and Edwards with around a quarter of the vote as of Tuesday night.

CD2 is the largest district in Utah by geography, stretching from southern Davis County and downtown Salt Lake City before heading west to the Nevada border and south to St. George. The belated Sept. 5 primary and the upcoming general election were the result of changes the Legislature made to accommodate the special election to replace Stewart, who is leaving office this month to care for his ailing wife.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat and State Sen. Kathleen Reibe , United Utah Party nominee January Walker, Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley, Libertarian Brad Green and independents Joseph Geddes Buchman and Perry Myers in the special general election on Nov. 21.