Here’s who is running for Utah’s Senate seat in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney’s decision to step aside “for a new generation of leaders” was praised as a noble act by some state officials — and for others, it set off a dash to be Utah’s next senator. His departure is expected to attract a crowded field for 2024.

A few names have already generated some heat, but you can scratch Sean Reyes, Utah’s Attorney General, off the list. He made the unusual announcement to say he would not be running. Instead, he said his decision would make room for another “great conservative, patriot and warrior.” This was widely believed to be Tim Ballard, who would later be publicly rebuked by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and face accusations of abuse.

Reyes later said he would no longer be endorsing anyone in the 2024 race.

While Utah is a reliably red state, the biggest unanswered question is what type of Republican candidate voters will gravitate toward. Will it be someone in the conservative mold of Romney or more like Utah’s pugnacious senior senator, Mike Lee?

Here are the candidates (so far):

Rod Bird, Jr. - The Republican mayor of Roosevelt, Utah, jumped into the race on Sept. 19, leaning on his business accomplishments and his small-town roots. Bird has pledged $1,000,000 of his own money to kickstart the campaign and promises to fight for families over Washington special interests.



Ty Jenson - Describing himself as a constitutional conservative, Jensen announced his Senate bid on social media on April 8 well ahead of Romney’s decision. In June, the Republican filed for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District following Rep. Chris Stewart’s retirement announcement and was eliminated in the party convention. He pivoted back to the Senate on Sept. 16.



Trent Staggs - The mayor of Riverton, Utah, jumped into the Senate race in May with an initial attack aimed at Romney. Staggs sees himself as a “proven fighter and conservative,” and tried to set himself apart in his announcement by saying he was “not a career politician or a Massachusetts millionaire.” After Romney decided not to seek reelection, Stags said Utah voters “want another Mike Lee. They want somebody who's going to stand up and boldly stand for conservative values.”



Brad Wilson - Even before Romney’s announcement, the soon-to-be former Utah Speaker of the House was heavily rumored to enter the race and all but confirmed it when he announced on Sept. 18 that he would step down from the Utah Legislature in November. At a rally announcing his candidacy in late September, the Republican called himself a “conservative fighter” and said President “Joe Biden and radical leftists as well as ‘go along to get along’ Republicans are taking us down a dead end street.”



KUER’s Sean Higgins, along with the Associated Press, contributed to this report. This story will be updated as candidates announce their intentions for the 2024 Senate race.