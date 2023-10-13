WATCH LIVE: The 2023 Ogden mayoral debate
Moderated by KUER Assistant News Director Caroline Ballard, the 2023 Ogden Mayoral Debate is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lindquist Hall Building on the Weber State University campus in Ogden, Utah. The debate will not be broadcast. However, it can be attended in person or streamed live above.
Ballots for the election go out Oct. 30 and the general election is Nov. 21, 2023.
Debate participants:
Taylor Knuth — A first-generation graduate from Weber State University, Knuth is running for mayor with a focus on community-oriented policing, deepening the city's commitment to renewable energy and addressing the need for affordable housing by creating a city housing stability division
- Ben Nadolski — An Ogdenite since moving to Utah in 1996 to play football at Weber State University, Nadolski is running for mayor with a focus on upgrading aging infrastructure, improving the city's economic posture and focusing on affordable housing through driving ownership.