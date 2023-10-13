WATCH LIVE: The 2023 Ogden mayoral debate

Moderated by KUER Assistant News Director Caroline Ballard, the 2023 Ogden Mayoral Debate is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lindquist Hall Building on the Weber State University campus in Ogden, Utah. The debate will not be broadcast. However, it can be attended in person or streamed live above.

Ballots for the election go out Oct. 30 and the general election is Nov. 21, 2023.

Debate participants: