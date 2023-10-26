VIDEO: The 2nd Congressional District debate between Celeste Maloy and Kathleen Riebe

Moderated by Mary Weaver Benned, the director of the Michael O. Levitt Center for Politics and Public Service at Southern Utah University, this debate — organized by the Utah Debate Commission — features Republican candidate Celeste Maloy and Democratic candidate Kathleen Riebe.

The debate is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 26 and will be broadcast live from the PBS Utah studios on the campus of The University of Utah. KUER will have live coverage on our network of stations.

The special election to choose a replacement for retired Republican Rep. Chris Stewart in Utah's 2nd Congressional District is Nov. 21. Candidates on the ballot that did not qualify for the debate stage include United Utah Party nominee January Walker, Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley, Libertarian Brad Green and independents Joseph Geddes Buchman and Perry Myers.