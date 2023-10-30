2023 Ogden mayoral voter guide: What to know about Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski

Our campaign is dedicated to getting back to the basics of good local government through building community, creating connections with our neighbors, and preserving the character of our city. I want to put people back at the center of Ogden City and work hand-in-hand with our residents and visitors to address issues including, but not limited to, community-oriented public safety, environmental sustainability and conservation, and human-centered economic development.

KNUTH – Ogden City is the city that built me. I built my career, my family, and my community in Ogden, ultimately becoming a first-generation college graduate, a first-time homeowner, a career public servant, and working to address Ogden's most critical civic issues in my ~12 years as an Ogden City Resident.

NADOLSKI – From our mountains to our rivers, to our lakes and everything in between, we have amazing natural assets in this community. But I believe our strongest asset is our people. We build our community by investing in our people.

Not only am I committed to doing so, I have a strong history of investing in people and listening to them to gain a stronger understanding of the needs of our community.

Ogden needs someone with experience who will bring an ability to engage the public and build strategic partnerships with people and organizations. We need someone who has a deep understanding of the issues and has actively worked towards solving them. As a member of the Ogden City Council since 2016, I have had the great honor of representing Ogden in numerous capacities including as Chair in 2018 and 2022. But more importantly, I have been honored to represent and serve not just the people of my district, but all of the people of Ogden.

I am running for Mayor because I believe in this community and its people. And I believe that we make our community stronger by investing our time, resources and energy into our people.