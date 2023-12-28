Utah’s new voter affiliation deadline and other laws to ring in 2024

Lawmakers passed a record 575 bills during Utah’s 2023 legislative session. One big change is when voters can switch parties during a presidential election year.

Under HB365, voters have until Jan. 9 to switch their party affiliation ahead of the 2024 primary election season. Once a voter has picked a party, they’ll be unable to change it until July, after the primary elections conclude.

The reason is to “prevent party raiding” said bill sponsor Republican Rep. Jordan Teuscher in a February committee hearing. Which, to him, is when “voters will switch parties to prop up a weaker candidate so that their preferred candidate in a general election will have a better shot at winning.”

In a non-presidential election year, voters have until April 1 to switch affiliation. Teuscher said the April 1 deadline had to be altered on presidential election years because Utah is part of the Super Tuesday March 5 primary. Voters’ affiliation will also be locked in for primary election races like governor or U.S. Senate in June.

Ben Anderson, the communications director for the Utah Democratic Party, believes pushing the affiliation deadline to Jan. 9 is a strategic move by the Republican-dominated Legislature.

“They're really trying to close off the process, make things more confusing and more difficult for Utahns because they feel that they benefit when less Utahns are civically engaged and politically involved,” he said.

Only registered Republicans can participate in the party’s presidential preference poll and primaries. Democrats have a primary open to any registered voter. Unaffiliated voters will be allowed to join a party after Jan. 9.

Aside from changes to the voter affiliation deadline, here are a handful of laws that go into effect on the first day of the new year.

Transportation related laws

Gas tax cut: Utahns will save two cents a gallon at the gas pump until 2028. HB301 reduces the gas tax to help offset inflation, bill sponsor Republican Rep. Mike Schultz said. But it also adds a five-cent tax per kilowatt charge at charging stations for electric vehicles. Lastly, all vehicle registration fees will increase $5 to $7 come the new year.

Accessible parking: All new handicap parking placards will have a printed notice reminding people the accommodation should only be used for the person it's assigned to. No taking grandma’s car and using a handicap parking spot when she’s not in the car. While HB235 doesn’t include an additional enforcement mechanism, if you get caught using an unauthorized placard and parking in a reserved space, be prepared to pay at least a $150 fine.

Trailer registration: If you own a single-axle trailer, you won’t have to get it registered with the state in most cases, unless you want to. HB340 does require a single-axle trailer to be registered if it's for a “commercial vehicle; a trailer designed, used, and maintained for hire; or a travel trailer, camping trailer, or fifth wheel trailer with an unladen weight more than 750 pounds.”

Laws involving children

Child tax credit: Utahns with children ages 1-3 could be eligible for a non-refundable “tax credit enhancement” under HB170. It would provide up to $1,000 a year for needs like child care or baby essentials. Eligible families can’t make more than $54,000 a year if they file joint taxes or $43,000 for single filers.

Child health care: SB217 creates a constricted medical program for eligible uninsured children. The bill mirrors the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program terms of coverage but creates a state program. It aims to help children who would otherwise not have access to health insurance.

Miscellaneous

State flag: Utah officially has a new state flag come the new year. SB31 retires the old flag with the Utah state seal on it and designates it as the historic state flag. But some Utahns are unhappy with the new flag, which includes the well-known beehive and mountains in the background and are working on a ballot initiative to let voters decide if Utah should keep the historic state flag or replace it with the one passed by the Legislature during the 2023 session.

Online dating: HB18 aims to increase safety precautions on dating apps. Starting Jan. 1, dating apps will inform users if the platform does or does not conduct background checks on users. It also provides safety reminder notifications to let people know of their whereabouts before they go on a date and alerts users if someone they’re speaking with on the app is a known catfish.