Utah’s anti-DEI bill heads to the governor

After clearing both the Utah House and Senate, a bill that eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion programs in K-12 schools, public universities and government agencies now awaits a signature from Gov. Spencer Cox.

The Equal Opportunity Initiatives passed its final hurdle in the House on a party-line 60-14 vote with one member absent. HB0261 also sailed through the Senate on Jan. 25 on another party-line vote of 23-6.

DEI hiring practices and training at publicly-funded institutions are specifically targeted as well as diversity offices at universities, which would be replaced with “student success offices.”

“The intent of this bill is that we treat everyone as an individual, taking into account all their circumstances, capabilities, opportunities and experiences with the goal of providing equal opportunities for everyone,” said bill sponsor Republican Rep. Katy Hall. “It will also provide an environment where civil discourse and a marketplace of ideas can flourish again on our university campuses.”

DEI initiatives have come under fire from many conservatives who believe they effectively do the opposite of their intended purposes by unfairly discriminating and fostering ideological conformity.

Under the bill, job applicants at affected organizations will no longer be required to submit a statement or answer questions about their views or work experience with DEI. Doing so would put the institution’s state funding at risk.

Democrats have been unified in their opposition and have repeatedly warned their Republican colleagues of repercussions the bill could have on underrepresented communities.

“I know people's hearts are not to create division, or they think that by taking away diversity, equity and inclusion, that's gonna make this a level playing field,” said House Minority Leader Angela Romero. “I want you to realize that our past, our present and our future are all tied together. And by taking out diversity, equity and inclusion, it just doesn't send the right message to many of us.”

Back in December, before the session even started, Gov. Cox voiced his strong support for eliminating DEI hiring practices. He has until March 21 to sign or veto the bill. If Cox takes no action, it automatically becomes law.