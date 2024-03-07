WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union

With Super Tuesday in the rearview mirror and the last challenger to former President Donald Trump out of the race, both Trump and President Joe Biden are moving closer to a rematch in November. The State of the Union is one of the biggest pieces of political theater every year and Biden will be closely watched as runs for a second term.

KUER will carry live coverage of the State of the Union starting at 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET. Find a station near you or watch the video stream above.

The address will be an opportunity for Biden to dispel doubts about whether he's up for the job at an age when most Americans are retired. Any verbal slips or apparent confusion would provide fodder for his opponents. The White House hasn't disclosed specific proposals that will be in this year's speech. But he could reference unfinished business from his first term, and he'll likely press for military assistance for Ukraine to reinforce American leadership overseas.

This year's Republican response will be delivered by Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump himself promised to provide “LIVE, Play by Play” commentary on the president's speech.

Read more from NPR: President Biden's State of the Union speech faces dual political challenges