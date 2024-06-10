WATCH LIVE: Utah governor primary debate with Gov. Spencer Cox and Rep. Phil Lyman

The existing gulf between candidates who win at the state nominating convention and those who collect signatures to get on the ballot was on full display in the latest Deseret/Hinckley Institute of Politics governor's race poll. It shows incumbent Gov. Cox well ahead of state Rep. Phil Lyman, even with his convention win and right flank campaign against the governor. Tuesday night's prime time debate will offer Lyman his strongest chance yet to draw a distinction with Cox.

The Senate GOP primary debate will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 6 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator is Caroline Ballard, assistant news director of KUER, NPR Utah, and the executive producer of politics podcast State Street.

