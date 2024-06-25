Utah GOP voters back John Curtis as their pick for Romney’s Senate seat

In a crowded Republican primary field to become Utah’s next U.S. Senator, Rep. John Curtis is now headed to the Nov. 5 general election. The Associated Press called the race for him at 8:23 p.m.

This was one of the most anticipated races on the primary ballot, where Curtis, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and businessman Jason Walton all saw an opening after Mitt Romney announced he would not run for reelection.

John Curtis is a man of honor and integrity who cares deeply about our fellow citizens and the future of our country. We need more leaders like him. Utahns will be very fortunate to have him represent our state in the Senate next year. Congratulations @CurtisUT! — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) June 26, 2024

Primary voters had their pick of a spectrum of Republican candidates.

On one end of the scale, Staggs, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and considered the more hard-right candidate. In a Truth Social post, Trump called Staggs “100% MAGA.” Staggs has also been vocal about his unwavering support for Trump and committed to pushing the “America First Agenda” if elected.

“I think it's just sad for all of America to see how Donald Trump has been the most attacked and maligned, persecuted president or presidential candidate in the history of the United States of America,” Staggs said during the June 10 Senate debate.

Staggs was also selected as the party's nominee by delegates at the statewide nominating convention on April 28. Curtis qualified for the primary through the signature gathering path, which is largely condemned by the more ultra-conservative delegates. Walton and Wilson also gathered signatures.

On the other end of the scale is Curtis, who has served in the U.S. House since 2017 and largely branded himself as more of a coalition builder conservative with a measured approach. Voters and political scientists have aligned Curtis with more of the Romney brand of conservatism than the Trump version. Curtis also started the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers who are concerned about the growing threat of climate change.

While Curtis hasn’t pinned a label on himself per se, during the Senate debate, he noted that people resonated with his “brand of conservatism,” which means “representing the values of the people that you serve.”

Even though Curtis voted with Trump more than 90% of the time when he was in office, he said he doesn’t blindly follow the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

“This narrative that you're either all in or all out on Donald Trump is a false narrative,” he said during the debate. “And the way I chose to do it when I worked with him is if it’s in Utah's best interest, I'm there. And if it's not, I'm going to push back.”

The primary election results match a poll conducted by Noble Predictive Insights the week before the election that showed Curtis with a comfortable lead over his opponents. He received 48% support of likely GOP voters surveyed, compared to Staggs’s 28%.

Curtis will take on Democrat Caroline Gleich in the general election. And the odds would seem to favor Curtis. The last Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Utah was Frank Moss in 1970.

